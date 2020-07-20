Sonakshi Sinha Praises Taapsee Pannu For Her Dignified Response To Kangana Ranaut

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to praise Taapsee Pannu for her "dignified response" to Kangana Ranaut. Kangana, in a recent interview, had made explosive comments on nepotism in Bollywood, and also called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses.

In an interview, Taapsee had said that she refuses to be bitter about her struggles and won't use Sushant Singh Rajput's death for her "personal vendetta." To this Sonakshi wrote, “Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you.”

Talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider."

Taapsee further said that Kangana is not the "flag-bearer of outsiders" according to her. She said that even she has had many unpleasant experiences, like being replaced by outsiders, but she doesn't glorify it. She said that just because she chooses to approach her problems in a positive approach, doesn't make her any less of an outsider.

Sushant's suicide has started the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).