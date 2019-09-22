Sonakshi Sinha's appearance on popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 created a quite a buzz on social media after the actress failed to answer a simple question based on Hindu mythology epic, Ramayan. However, the actress is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls and says that she is enjoying the memes on her.

"Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes," Sonakshi tweeted on Saturday.

Sonakshi had appeared on the show to support a Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi. On the show, she was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" Her options were Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. The actress got confused between four options and used a lifeline to answer the particular question. And now, she is being targetted by social media trolls for the same.

Not only the netizens, but even Bachchan mocked Sonakshi for not knowing the answer of a Ramayana-related question. He quipped saying, "Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father's name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)"

Sonakshi replied: "Mujhe laga tha, lekin main inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I had a hunch about the right anwer, but I was nervous and did not want to take any chance)," said the actress in her response.

Soon after, #YoSonakshiSoDumb became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 20 thousand tweets. Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show.

