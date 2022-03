Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Wedding Rumours With Salman Khan: 'Are You So Dumb That...'

A couple of days back, a photo of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in wedding attires had broken the internet but it was soon revealed that the picture of them getting married was fake and photoshopped. However, the rumour mill had started spinning by that time and people jumped at all sorts of conclusions. Some said that the wedding took place in Dubai, whereas others said that it was a private event.

Now, the actress has responded to it. Reacting to one such post, the actress commented, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," and dropped laughing emojis with her comment.

In the photo, Salman is looking dashing in a beige blazer over a white shirt. While Sonakshi looks stunning in a red saree and bridal chura. Salman shares a warm bond with Sonakshi Sinha, who he had launched in 2010. Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with ‘Dabangg’.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. Be it a wedding function or a festive bash, the couple often arrives together at events. But they have never officially confirmed their relationship. Back in 2016, there were rumours that Salman Khan secretly tied the knot with Iulia Vantur. Reacting to the same, the Tiger 3 actor had told Mumbai Mirror, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me."

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi started their careers with Salman Khan projects. Sonakshi has featured in several popular films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.