Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Says Anti-CAA Stir More Important than Dabangg 3 Earnings

Sonakshi Sinha claims at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3

IANS

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonakshi Sinha Says Anti-CAA Stir More Important than Dabangg 3 Earnings
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Twitter

Actress Sonakshi Sinha claims at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3, this weeks new Bollywood release featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with her.

"We all know what is going on in the entire country," she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: "I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film."

Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.5 crore at the box-office on its first day of release and added Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday. Apart from the anti-CAA stir, there are reports that the film got leaked on online platforms, which has also affected its business.

"I don't know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way," said Sonakshi, while interacting with the media at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation.

On the nationwide protests against CAA, Sonakshi said: "I am with the people of this country. I feel the way people are protesting on streets, you can't snatch that right from them. I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with them."

On why several A-list Bollywood actors have avoided expressing views on CAA, she said: "I think whoever wants to voice (an opinion) will voice, and whoever doesn't want, will not. After all, that is also their right."

But are the bigwigs of Bollywood scared to openly air their views? "I think they don't feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored. If people can understand that they are also a part of the crowd, then they would definitely come out," she said.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram