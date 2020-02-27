Sonakshi Sinha Says She Has Lost Faith in Award Ceremonies

Recently, a report had revealed that Sonakshi Sinha was the only Indian female actor to enter the 15,000 crore club. The actress had written a lengthy note on Twitter, expressing her joy on the achievement and saying that her hard work got her there. Now, in a recent interview, Sonakshi opened up more about her decade long career, where she revealed she never had to ask a producer for work.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi said, “Friendships come and go over here. Lobbying is something I don’t even think of. I’ve never gone to a producer and said ‘please give me work’. I’ve been truly fortunate that good work has always come to me... My work ethic, the kind of hard work I put in, my principles... that’s what I think will take one forward. I’m happy doing that, keeping my head down and just concentrating on my job,”

Talking about being snubbed at award shows despite getting praise from critics, Sonakshi said, “Praise does come your way, but unless you are friends with the higher-ups in the publications or at the awards, you won’t be featured in the nominations. You have to maintain a certain friendship with them, which is something I find stupid. I want to let my work speak for itself. And honestly, people like Aamir (Khan) and Kangana (Ranaut) have proved that you don’t have to get awards, especially to be called a great actor.”

“If I have to be somebody’s friend to get an award, I am sorry I can’t do that. But yes, I am very happy with the kind of response I get from the audiences,” she added.

The actress also recounted how she did not get an award for Lootera, which went to another actress with a netter box-office business. Sonakshi then said that she lost faith in award shows after this incident.

