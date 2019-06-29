Take the pledge to vote

Sonakshi Sinha Says She Loves Dancing to Lively Songs Like Koka in Khandaani Shafakhana

The first song from Sonakshi Sinha's next film, Khandaani Shafakhana, is a recreated version of Jasbir Jassi's hit Punjabi song Koka.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Actress Sonakshi Sinha had fun shooting for the song Koka for her film Khandaani Shafakhana, and says she likes to dance on lively numbers. In the re-created version of Jasbir Jassi's hit Punjabi song Koka, the actress is seen dancing with Badshah, Priyansh Jora and Varun Sharma.

"I have always enjoyed dancing to such high energy and lively songs. Jassi and Badshah's collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. I am glad that Koka is finally out for everyone to see. Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too," Sonakshi said in a statement.

Badshah is seen rapping in the song that has been re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali while the lyrics are penned by Mellow D and Tanishk.

Dhvani, who shot to fame with the recreated version of the Shreya Ghosal song Le Ja Le Ja Re, said "Koka is such a fun song and it was amazing to collaborate with Tanishk yet again and Badshah. This song is a celebration in the film and the re-created version is definitely going to be everyone's new jam."

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is based in Punjab. It shows the journey of Sonakshi's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

