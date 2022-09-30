Sonakshi Sinha Says Shooting for Blockbuster on Moving Truck Gave Her Full Chaiyya Chaiyya Vibes | Exclusive

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s recent single titled Blockbuster has crossed the 10-million mark on YouTube. The music video, which was released a week back by Dhamaka Records, marks the duo’s first on-screen collaboration. The song has an international vibe to it with and the actors are seen flaunting some suave moves against the backdrop of luxury cars.

Shooting for Blockbuster, however, was no cakewalk. One particular sequence required Sonakshi and Zaheer to film inside a motion truck. Instead of doing the same with effects, they shot on a moving truck.

Sonakshi shares that it reminded her of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se… (1998). She says, “I really enjoyed working on the song and my most exciting scene was when we had to shoot on the truck. There were challenges as it is tough to deliver a shot on a vehicle but I’m glad we did it and I’m very thankful that the audiences love the track! We have made it with a lot of love and hard work. Dancing in the truck gave me full Chaiyya Chaiyya vibes!”

Zaheer, in a similar vein, adds, “It is definitely a challenge to shoot in a truck but we already had planned to do it for our audiences and give them something new and memorable. I am quite delighted that we could shoot the song as per our plan and fortunately we nailed the shot in only a few takes! Blockbuster has really been a blockbuster with the audience and it is fun to see all the reels that are made with the song too!”

Priyaank Sharma of Dhamaka Records remarks, “We really wanted to do something unique and out of the box for the audience to experience a visual treat. We wanted the vibe of a party in a truck and we managed to achieve that!”

Dhamaka Records’ Paras Kamal Mehta chimes in, “We had a wonderful time shooting the entire song. Shooting on a truck was a task but we did it and it’s really nice to receive so much love and praises for the song.”

Blockbuster released on September 23. It is composed by Vibhas with Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur lending their vocals to the track. The music video has been directed by Mr & Mrs Films and Ranju Varghese.

