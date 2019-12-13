Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Says Virat Kohli is as 'Dabangg' as Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be joining the action ahead of the ODI match between India and West Indies in Chennai on December 15.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha Says Virat Kohli is as 'Dabangg' as Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey
Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be joining the action ahead of the ODI match between India and West Indies in Chennai on December 15.

After clinching a 67-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20 International in Mumbai, Team India is set for another ODI series commencing on December 15. The Paytm Series India vs West Indies ODI match will take place in Chennai.

Ecstatic about the three-match series, and anxious to watch captain Virat Kohli play another winning innings, Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be joining the action ahead of the first ODI match on Nerolac Cricket LIVE.

Sonakshi said in a promotional video, "I've heard Virat Kohli is quite Dabangg, just like Chulbul Pandey and is dangerous for the bowlers. I think we should go to the Star Sports studio and enjoy the India–West Indies ODI."

Excited about the big clash, Salman said in the video, "Get ready to join me on on Sunday, 15th December for the first India West Indies ODI and make it a Funday because that is our 'Funda'. I welcome you to join us on the show as we watch the Dabangg Virat Kohli play against West Indies."

The actors are gearing up for the release of the third installment in the Dabangg franchise, set to hit theatres on December 20. Salman Khan will be back to reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi remains his Rajjo.

After Salman and Sonaksh's appearance at Sunday's ODI, fans can watch Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh on December 22, when India face West Indies in their third ODI match.

