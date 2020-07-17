Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her First Look from Bhuj The Pride Of India

A new poster of the much-awaited film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India dropped today. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s looks in the upcoming film were unveiled before. Now, the makers shared first look poster of the Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi, who portrays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, is seen as a courageous social worker and a farmer holding an intense and fierce expression in the poster. The Dabangg actress posted her look on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to play the heroic role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! Bhuj: The Pride Of India, a crucial incident from history, will unveil soon with Disney+Hotstar."

The film primarily focuses on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who will be essayed by Ajay Devgn. Karnik with a team of 300 women from a village in Madhapur in Gujarat reconstructed a wrecked Air Force air-strip so that officers could land safely. Sharing his first look poster from the film, Devgn wrote, “The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP”.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war action film set during the 1971, Indo-Pakistani war. The film marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, Amy Virk, Nora Fatehi will join Ajay in pivotal roles. The film will soon be released on streaming platform.