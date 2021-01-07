Sonakshi Sinha Shares Relatable Video on the Joys of Midnight Snacking, Watch

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest Instagram post is all about being a midnight snacker. The actor has shared an Instagram reel of the same on the social media platform. The clip opens to a kitchen table where someone’s hand is placing packets of chips one-by-one. Moments later, we see Sonakshi, clad in a black hoodie, sneaking away with the packets.

Along with clip, Sonakshi has put a quirky caption, which reads, “Busteddd!!! Haan haan mein midnight snacker hoon... bilkul aapki tarah. Sirf fark yeh hai ki aap uska reel nahi banaate.”

Recently, Sonakshi flew off to Kerala to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. While she bid goodbye to the year 2020, her pictures have been taking over the internet. Sonakshi shared some mesmerizing scenic view of the state leaving everyone amazed. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying a spectacular view as she wrote, “Last day of the year ️ #goodbye2020”.

The actress also penned a heartwarming note as she extended the new year wish to her Instafam. The actress in her note wrote, “Happy New Year everyone! Lets be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Heres to coming out stronger! Lots of love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu. She will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s directorial Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar. The film will have an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.