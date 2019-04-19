English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonakshi Sinha should Stop Singing, Says Punjabi Singer Jassi Gill
Jassi Gill and Sonakshi Sinha have worked together in a film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Twitter
Punjabi singer-actor Jassi Gill says his Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi co-star Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing.
Jassi expressed his views when he appeared on an episode of the show "By Invite Only". He appeared along with Rhea Chakraborty. The episode will air on Saturday on Zoom, read a statement.
During the last leg of the show, host Renil Abraham played fun-filled games with the celebrities.
Rhea was asked the 'Kill, Marry, Hook up' question with her options being Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Zaheer Iqbal.
The actress said, "I would marry Varun because we are friends, hook up with Sidharth because he is hot, kill Zaheer and then call him and apologize."
On the other hand, Jassi was asked to name a celebrity who should stop singing, he said "Sonakshi Sinha".
The actress made her debut into singing with "Ishqoholic" in 2016. Sonakshi has sung a track titled "Raj raj ke" for her film Akira.
Opening up about dealing with pressure on social media, Rhea said, "When you are a female on social media, there is a lot more scrutiny one goes through."
Talking about facing trolls, the actress added, "Can I kiss your navel, is what someone messaged me on social media."
Unhappy with the ongoing trolling culture, Jassi said, "There is a lot of unemployment in India and some of them have made trolling their profession. They used to call me 'fukra' and 'wannabe'. Earlier, I used to react because I used to think, 'what wrong have I done to get trolled?'".
