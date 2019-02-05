Sonakshi Sinha Sizzles in the Remake of Helen's Hit Song Mungda for Total Dhamaal, Watch Here

The new song from Total Dhamaal has been released and it is the remake of yet another hit oldie - Mungda from the 1978 film Inkaar. After recreating Paisa Yeh Paisa, the makers have rehashed the classic Helen item number with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.Originally sung by Usha Mangeshkar, the recreated version has been crooned by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly and has Sonakshi shaking a leg with Ajay Devgn on the peppy tune. The original song had an earthy feel with Helen dancing in a desi bar, while Sonakshi's version is much more westernised and shot in a glittering set.Check out the song here:Yesterday, Sonakshi had teased fans with her look from the movie, sharing a still to announce that the song would be out today.Prior to this, another song from the upcoming flick was dropped online. Titled Paisa Yeh Paisa, the track features the lead cast of Total Dhamaal. It is a revamped version of Kishore Kumar’s '80s classic and has been crooned by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty.The third instalment of the hit Dhamaal franchise is all set to hit the theatres this month. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.