Sonakshi Sinha Skipped Event After Taking Rs 37 Lakh in Advance; Non-bailable Warrant Issued: Report

Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly landed in legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress in a fraud case. The actress has been accused of not attending an event, for which she had allegedly taken Rs 37 lakh in advance.

According to a report in ETimes, event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of Moradabad, had invited Sonakshi to an event as the chief guest. However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress failed to attend the event, following which the event organiser asked for his money back. This is the same case of fraud that was registered against Sonakshi in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. In the police complaint, Pramod had said that the said amount was transferred to Sonakshi’s account for her presence at the event but she did not turn up.

Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to record her statement in this case. But due to her continuous absence thereafter, now the court has issued a warrant against the Bollywood actress in the fraud case.

Sonakshi Sinha had, however, dismissed allegations of fraud by issuing an official statement through her team in 2019.

“Sonakshi was approached by the event organisers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event. This put everyone in a tough spot. Several attempts were made to contact the organiser requesting him to make the contracted payments and send the tickets, however, they remained incommunicado and didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. Due to a lack of commitment by the organiser, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport. Ever since that day, Sonakshi’s management agency has been trying to reach out to the organiser to find an amicable solution to the extent of offering an alternate date and tried to connect but to no avail."

“The organizer is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts. If the organiser doesn’t stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take a legal course of action to set this straight. We request media to not let anyone use their platform without looking into the facts," the statement further added.

