Sonakshi Sinha Slams IndiGo for Mishandling Luggage, Writes 'You Broke the Unbreakable'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently slammed the airlines IndiGo for mishandling her luggage. The actress took a flight with the airlines, after which she found the handles of her bag completely broken, as well as the wheel completely detached from the bag. She took to Twitter to make a video, in which she slammed the airlines.

"Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable." the actress wrote.

Showing the broken bag in the video, the actress said, "So I was travelling with IndiGo today. I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came with a bag with handle number 1 completely broken, handle number 2 completely broken and wheel completely off. So thank you guys at IndiGo. And Samsonite, very sorry to say even you couldn't survive IndiGo."

A lot of people expressed their concerns regarding the airlines' reputation of mishandling luggage. Many fans started posting pictures of their own bags in disheveled and broken conditions. One fan wrote, “This happened with me too when I was traveling from Pune to Chennai. And guys please if you face anything like this. Please report them there only to the particular airlines ground staff as soon as you get the bag from the belt. And if you exit from airport they won’t listen.”

The airlines replied to her post and said that their handling team was looking into the matter. "Sonakshi, thanks for connecting with our team. We are really sorry about the bag and have taken it up with our handling team. We wish you all the best for your future projects and hope to see you soon!" the airlines wrote.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Prabhudeva's Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arbaaz Khan and many more. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

