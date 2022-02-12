Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Riding Bike With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal; See Pics

A picture of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha riding a bike is currently going viral on social media. She can be seen riding a Royal Enfield bike in the picture. While she has been seen riding a bike previously, the reason behind her pictures going viral is different this time. Sonakshi was not alone on the road. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

The two can be seen riding two separate bikes, and these pictures have taken the internet by storm. Since the diva was wearing a mask and a helmet, her face could not be seen. However, later it was confirmed that it was Sonakshi. These pictures of Sonakshi riding a bike on the roads of Mumbai are being widely shared on social media.

There are rumours that Sonakshi and Iqbal are seeing each other for quite some time now. The two have been spotted hanging out several times. The actor also shared a post on Zaheer’s birthday. It was after this that the discussion of the two dating each other gained momentum. Both of them are often seen commenting on each other’s posts as regularly.

Zaheer, too, is an actor, who was seen in Notebook that came out in 2019. In an interview, when Zaheer was asked about this relationship, he said that Sonakshi was one of his best friends. He added that he doesn’t understand why such rumours started suddenly.

He said that they have been friends for a long time and hang out together too. The two will soon be seen sharing the screen in the film Double XL. The movie will also have Huma Qureshi in an important role.

