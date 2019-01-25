English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonakshi Sinha Starts Shooting for Next Film in Punjab
Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the yet untitled film also stars Varun Sharma. The cast and crew have commenced shooting in Amritsar, Punjab.
Photo Courtesy- Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for her next film in Amritsar, Punjab.
Sonakshi on Friday posted a video of herself: "Ready to begin film #23. Wish me luck." She then shared a photograph of herself along with actor Varun Sharma and filmmaker Mrighdeep Lamba. "Naya din, nayi film... naya kaam... but no naam yet (new day, new film but no name yet) First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck," the actress wrote.
The yet-untitled film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and jointly produced by T-Series and Lamba. Other details related to the film are still under wrap.
Lamba is popularly known for writing and directing comedies like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Both films had Varun Sharma essaying the role of "Coocha". This will be Lamba's third collaboration with the actor, albeit as the film's producer this time.
Sonakshi, who started her career in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film was a sequel to Diana Penty's Happy Bhag Jayegi. Sonakshi recently wrapped up shoot for the multi-starrer film Kalank. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. She also announced her involvement in Dabangg 3,which is to be directed by Prabhudeva.
