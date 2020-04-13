Sonakshi Sinha Tags Mumbai Police For Help to Stop Misinformation As Vivek Agnihotri Shares Her Picture From Set

Sonakshi Sinha recently got into a Twitter altercation with The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri after the latter shared a picture of her from a set and implied that she was shooting amid the coronavirus. This did not go well with the actress and she clarified that the picture was from last year while shooting for Farah Khan's show Backbenchers.

“Who shoots in such times?” Agnihotri had tweeted. To this, Sonakshi replied, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!"

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

She also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai Police's handles and asked their help to stop misinformation. “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME,” she wrote.

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

To this, the filmmaker said that his tweet was not a dig at her but at the publication that first shared her picture. “The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism," he wrote.

The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression.



As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

