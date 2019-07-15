Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Wants Kartik Aaryan to Keep His Pati, Patni Aur Woh Look for Life

Kartik Aaryan is all set to portray the role of Chintu Tyagi, a middle-class man from Uttar Pradesh in Mudassar Aziz's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram
Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is all set to portray the role of Chintu Tyagi a middle-class man from Uttar Pradesh in Mudassar Aziz's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On Monday, he took to social media to share his look from the film.

Dressed in a blue shirt and sporting moustache, Kartik can be seen sitting in a government office with heaps of files around him. "#ChintuTyagi Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh," he captioned the photo.

Soon after, Sonakshi Sinha rushed to the comment section approving the actor's look. "You should keep this look for life," she wrote.

The actor is currently in Lucknow for the shooting of the film. Bhumi Pednekar too reached the city last week to join Kartik.

The remake of the 1978 original, Pati Patni Aur Woh will have Kartik play the husband, a role which was formerly essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi, meanwhile, will play Vidya Sinha’s character of his wife. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

Apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film lined up. The yet untitled romance-drama brings together the pairing of newbie Sara Ali Khan and Kartik for the first time. Also, it was recently announced that Kartik will be headlining Dharma Productions' sequel to Dostana, with Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. These three films will release in 2020.

