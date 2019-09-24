Sonakshi Sinha to Appear in a Cameo for Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan?
Sonakshi Sinha last appeared in Mission Mangal also starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu.
Image: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha is one of the busiest actors of 2019. The actor is currently basking in the success of her last venture Mission Mangal that crossed the 200 crore club at the box office. The actor is also currently shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will reprise her role opposite Salman Khan, which is a sure shot blockbuster. However, according to new reports, Sonakshi Sinha will be making an appearance in another film, this time in Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan.
The director of the film, Navdeep Singh, recently revealed the news in a statement. He also said that Sonakshi’s role will be rather important in the film. “It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” he said.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted about Sonakshi’s cameo in Laal Kaptaan:
@SonakshiSinha roped in for a special appearance in #LaalKaptaan starring #SaifAliKhan! The film is directed by #NavdeepSingh & produced by @ErosNow & @aanandlrai's @cypplofficial! The film will release on 18th October. pic.twitter.com/MYFAK1RXP9— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 24, 2019
Laal Kaptaan is a thriller where Saif Ali Khan will play a Naga Sadhu. The teaser and first looks of the film show him in a very dark avatar. It also features Zoya Hussain, Manav Vij, Saurabh Sachdeva and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.
Sonakshi, on the other hand, also has Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Amy Virk and Rana Duggabati in her list. The period drama is slated for a 2020 release.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to Sell at Rs 24,999 During 'Diwali With Mi' Sale
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets