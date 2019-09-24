Sonakshi Sinha to Appear in a Cameo for Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan?

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the busiest actors of 2019. The actor is currently basking in the success of her last venture Mission Mangal that crossed the 200 crore club at the box office. The actor is also currently shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will reprise her role opposite Salman Khan, which is a sure shot blockbuster. However, according to new reports, Sonakshi Sinha will be making an appearance in another film, this time in Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan.

The director of the film, Navdeep Singh, recently revealed the news in a statement. He also said that Sonakshi’s role will be rather important in the film. “It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” he said.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted about Sonakshi’s cameo in Laal Kaptaan:

Laal Kaptaan is a thriller where Saif Ali Khan will play a Naga Sadhu. The teaser and first looks of the film show him in a very dark avatar. It also features Zoya Hussain, Manav Vij, Saurabh Sachdeva and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, also has Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Amy Virk and Rana Duggabati in her list. The period drama is slated for a 2020 release.

