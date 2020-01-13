Sonakshi Sinha to Make Her Digital Debut with a Thriller Web Series?

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will soon be joining the bandwagon of actors' list making thier OTT platform debut. According to a report, a source has said that the Dabangg actress will be making her debut this year.

"She had been in talks with a leading OTT platform who had offered her two shows. She has made up her mind and picked one project that has excited her the most," the source said.

Any official announcement from the actress' team is yet to come.

The source further added, "It's a dark thriller which has been titled Fallen. Right now, details about the show's concept is kept under wraps, but it will be in the same space as a Dexter. Sonakshi plays the lead and has a fabulous tailor-made role written for her. When the team approached her with both the subjects, she immediately got drawn towards this because it's something she hasn't ever tried before even in films."

OTT seems to be the new platform and opportunity for actors to try something new and win the audience. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jimmy Sheirgill, Manoj Bajpayee, are some of the ones who have already expanded their fan base due to their web shows. Kareena Kapoor too will be seen in an upcoming show by Karan Johar, while Jahnvi Kapoor recently entertained the audience in Zoya Akhtar's part of Ghost Stories.

Sonakshi was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Her next is Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn.

