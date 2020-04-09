Sonakshi Sinha To People Abandoning Pets Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: 'You Are Idiots'

Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them "idiots", she has criticised such people for their "ignorance" and "inhuman" behaviour.

Sonakshi took to her Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture where she can be seen playing with a dog. "Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," she wrote.

Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #DogsDontSpreadCorona #BeKindToAnimals pic.twitter.com/jQlSmdCm5d — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 8, 2020

Reports of Indian citizens abandoning dogs, cats and other pets have of late started making it to newspaper headlines. Fake news and rumours about the pandemic are doing the rounds on social media which claim that corona spreads from animals. This is leading a lot of people to abandon their pets leaving them to die on the streets.

Earlier, several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to urge their fans not to pay heed to such rumours, insisting that pets are not responsible for spreading the virus.

"Pets can't carry or contain the Covid-19 virus! So stay calm, give them love and spend some time with your PAWsome munchkins! #SpreadLove #StayPositive," tweeted Kriti Sanon.

Richa Chadha requested on social media: "Dogs aren't the carriers for coronavirus! Please please please don't abandon your pets! They think you are their parents. Would you abandon your child ? They must be so confused and heartbroken. Please don't!"

"There is a lot of misinformation and miscommunication out there about the spread of #coronavirus through animals and pets. What's happening because of this is heartbreaking. Health experts maintain there has been no evidence to suggest that pets can spread the infection," wrote Sonali Bendre.

Twinkle Khanna shared: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away #Dogperson."

