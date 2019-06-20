Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Unveils 'Khandaani Shafakhana' First Look, Badshah Excited for Bollywood Debut

'Khandaani Shafakhana' will hit the theatres on July 26, is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, who is all geared up for her next release Khandaani Shafakhana, took to Instagram to release the first poster of the quirky comedy. Incidentally, Khandaani Shafakhana also marks rapper Badshah's debut in Bollywood. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared the poster of the film, with the caption, "Main jitna bolungi logo koutni hi sharam aani hai #KhandaaniShafakhana trailer out in 2 days!"

Since being shared, the poster which has received over 78,000 likes also saw Badshah commenting, "Baby bedi" and Huma Qureshi writing, "Je baat."

Sonali had earlier, on June 11, announced the name of the film through an Instagram post. Sonakshi shared a group picture of the cast of the film and wrote, "Kab se pooch rahehai picture ke naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!"

Badshah too took to Twitter to share the poster of the film, writing, "Proud to present the first look of this beautiful film that im a part of. Yeh jitna bolegi logo ko utni hi शर्म aani hai #KhandaaniShafakhana trailer out in 2 days!", to which Guru Randhawa commented, "Good luck bro."

Khandaani Shafakhana will hit the theatres on July 26, is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain.

Sonakshi was last seen in Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. She is currently busy shooting Dabangg 3, where she will reprise her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan will once again play Chulbul Pandey.

