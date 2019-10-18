Sonakshi Sinha Wishes 'Dabangg' Wives Happy Karva Chauth with New Film Poster
On the occasion of Karva Chauth 2019, Sonakshi Sinha shared the first look poster of herself from 'Dabangg 3'. She was dressed up as her character Rajjo from the film while she held a sieve.
Image: Dabangg 3 Poster/Instagram
As the third installment of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is just two months away from it's release now, movie's leading lady Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo shared a poster of herself in a traditional attire on the occasion of Karva Chauth, performing the rituals of the same.
Read: DIY Henna, Bangles, Vermilion: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert
In a blue and red saree, the actress was dressed in her character from the upcoming movie. After Salman introduced his character Chulbul Panday and the movie's villian Balli, played by Sudeep Kiccha, this is movie's third character intro on the social media.
Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Shama Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur dabangg patniyo ko happy karwa chauth #RajjoKaKarwaChauth@BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/jTsxIQ8Nvx— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) October 17, 2019
Dabangg 3 is being touted as not a follow up of the life after the first to parts, but before it. The movie will be a prequel, and also focus on the life of Chulbul Panday before he married, and in his younger days.
The movie will also feature the actor in his younger days, in flashback sequences, reports had said. In an earlier Mumbai Mirror report, it was said that for playing the young avatar in his 20’s, Salman also had to shed a few kgs. “In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look,” a source said.
Sanjay Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also set to make her debut with this movie and will be seen playing Salman’s love interest in his younger days.
During IIFA 2019, Slaman had introduced the debutant to the media and said, “She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her".
Apart from the aforementioned, the movie stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Tripati and Pramod Khanna among others.
The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to release on December 20.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Video of Man Dancing With Two Guns Goes Viral, Uttarakhand Police to Investigate Case
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right