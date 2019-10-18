Sonakshi Sinha Wishes 'Dabangg' Wives Happy Karva Chauth with New Film Poster

As the third installment of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is just two months away from it's release now, movie's leading lady Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo shared a poster of herself in a traditional attire on the occasion of Karva Chauth, performing the rituals of the same.

Read: DIY Henna, Bangles, Vermilion: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert

In a blue and red saree, the actress was dressed in her character from the upcoming movie. After Salman introduced his character Chulbul Panday and the movie's villian Balli, played by Sudeep Kiccha, this is movie's third character intro on the social media.

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Shama Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni

Dabangg 3 is being touted as not a follow up of the life after the first to parts, but before it. The movie will be a prequel, and also focus on the life of Chulbul Panday before he married, and in his younger days.

The movie will also feature the actor in his younger days, in flashback sequences, reports had said. In an earlier Mumbai Mirror report, it was said that for playing the young avatar in his 20’s, Salman also had to shed a few kgs. “In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look,” a source said.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also set to make her debut with this movie and will be seen playing Salman’s love interest in his younger days.

During IIFA 2019, Slaman had introduced the debutant to the media and said, “She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her".

Apart from the aforementioned, the movie stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Tripati and Pramod Khanna among others.

The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to release on December 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.