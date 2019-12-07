Sonakshi Sinha's Befitting Reply to Troll Calling Her 'Salman Khan Ki Chamchi'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has time and again been an easy target for trolls who either fat shame her or question her credibility in the industry. However, the actress gives it back to the trolls as well.

Recently, she was in segment with an entertainment portal which required her to read out mean comments. Among the meanest of them, one read, “I hate Sonakshi Sinha so much that I’m afraid I might smash my TV Screen.” To this she had a befitting reply, “Bhyi bohat paise hain tumhare pass? Off kardo na TV agar nahi acha lagta toh? Smash karne ki koi zaroort nahi hain. (Do you have a lot of money? Turn the TV off if you don’t like it. There’s no need to smash it.)”

“Afsos hua ye dekh ke ki Instgaram pe unfollow option nahi hota (Sadly there’s no dislike button in Instagram),” said another comment. To this Sonakshi smilingly says, “Unfollow option hota hain. Woh istemaal karo. Aur mere paas bhi bahut achha option hain: Block. (Use the unfollow button instead. Even I have a very good option: Block).”

Someone pointed nepotism being the reason Sonakshi got into acting and said, “Acting aati nahi, bas iske papa ki wajah se aayi hain filmo me. (She doesn’t know how to act. She is in the films just because of her dad.)” And yet again Sonakshi fired her shots and said, “Duniya me toh aayi hu papa ki wajah se. But agar acting nahi aati to 9 saalo se jo rakha hain industry, who kiski galti hain? Aapki! (I have come in this world because of my dad. But if I don’t know acting, and still I am in this industry, then who is to be blamed? You!)”

A user trolled her for having inclination towards Salman Khan and said, “Sonakshi is the biggest chamchi (hanger-on) of Salman Khan.” On this, Sonakshi replied, “Yeah, but he gave me my first film. Hu main. Kya karloge (I am. What will you do)?”

The actress is gearing up for the third part of Dabangg series, co starring Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Manjrekar among others. Sonakshi will be reprising her role as Chulbul Pandey's (Salman Khan) wife Rajjo.

