3-MIN READ

Sonakshi Sinha's Bhuj: The Pride of India Poster Invites Backlash, Netizens Call For Film's Boycott

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, along with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, has been facing a volley of criticism for riding on the privileges of an insider in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Share this:

After Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s look from war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India was unveiled on Friday. Sonakshi plays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who convinced 299 women of her village to help the Indian army.

In the first look poster, Sonakshi sports a fierce look. The actor shared her look from the movie on social media and wrote, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

However, a section of social media began trolling Sonakshi as soon as her look from the film was revealed. Sonakshi Sinha is often subjected to trolling on social media, which escalated after she failed to answer a Ramayan related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. She, along with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, has also been facing a volley of criticism for riding on the privileges of an insider in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, with many calling for "a boycott" of their films. A user tweeted Sonakshi's film poster and wrote, "Soon Karan johar will make a film titled Sonakshi- Horrible pride of Nepotism #SonakshiSinha." Another commented, "Another movie of nepotism releasing... We have to boycott it... I'm not gonna watch this..!"

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account last month to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity. The actor made the revelation in an Instagram post.

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,"

Sonakshi posted alongside a gif featuring actor-filmmaker Amy Poehler. She has also disabled the comments section of her Instagram account.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also quit Twitter and called it a breeding ground for hate and negativity. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been trolled for working primarily with star kids, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, has unfollowed most of the industry people on Twitter.

