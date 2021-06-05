Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday Wish: Things Go Back to How We All Want Them to Be

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Saturday to thank fans, followers, industry colleagues and friends for their wishes on the occasion of her birthday, which was on June 2.

Sonakshi expressed that her birthday wish this year was normal life be restored, as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My wish this birthday was that by the next one, things go back to how we all want them to be. A silent prayer for the ones who left us, the ones who are suffering and gratitude for the ones who are doing all they can to help. I wished for your happiness, health and an end to this mayhem. Also no more lockdown birthdays!!!! Thank you for all the love you sent my way… for that i am forever grateful," she wrote.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her web series debut with Fallen, where she plays a cop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here