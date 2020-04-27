MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sonakshi Sinha's Sunday Selfie In Her 'Parked Car' Is All Of Us Cooped Up In Lockdown

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie from the car. In the photograph Sonakshi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and sporting sunglasses.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
Trying to get a feel of normal life amid lockdown, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha treated herself by sitting in her "parked car" to remember how it feels like.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie from the car. In the photograph Sonakshi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and sporting sunglasses.

She captioned the funny image: "Quarantine day 34: sat in my (parked) car today just to remember what it feels like A#sundayselfie."

The "Dabangg" actress then took to Instagram Stories, to showcase her art work amid lockdown.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen on screen in the third installment of Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg 3".

She will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

