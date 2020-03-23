English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonakshi Sinha's Witty Reply to Fans Curious About Her Marriage

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who has often been fat-shamed in the past, was asked if she goes to the gym. She replied that she does not go to gym.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared her marriage plans with fans when a few of them showed interest in her personal life during an interaction on social media.

Sonakshi put out a message on Instagram for a question and answer session with fans, titled 'Ask Sonakshi'.

Soon, fans were shooting off questions like, 'When you are going to marry' and if she would 'marry her husband name' (meaning, if she would take her husband's name after marriage).

To the last question, the actress wittily quipped: "No will marry full husband not just his name". She added: "Kaha pe milta hai yeh? Where can I get it? Koi bata do. ‘Ps: itni chinta toh mummy papa ko bhi nahi rehti'."

The actress, who has often been fat-shamed in the past, was asked if she goes to the gym. To this she replied: "Nahi exercise karti hu/ No, I exercise".

Another fan asked how is she managing the whole stay-at-home situation. "Bachpan se lekar aaj tak jese rahe ho vaise he."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story