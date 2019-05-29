Take the pledge to vote

Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul

Actress Sonal Chauhan, who was linked up with cricketer KL Rahul, spilled the beans on their rumoured relationship. Read on to find out what she said.

News18.com

May 29, 2019
Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul
Image of Sonal Chauhan and KL Rahul, courtesy of Instagram
Cricketer KL Rahul and Sonal Chauhan have been rumoured to be dating. Speculations about the 27-year-old cricketer and the Jannat actress began circulating in news media recently and reacting to gossip column headlines Chauhan quashed any romantic association with Rahul.

Earlier, Rahul has also been romantically linked to actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who debuted in Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff and prior to that with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who featured in Tere Do Naina music video opposite Aparshakti Khurana.

Reacting to a question on Rahul, Sonal told Bollywood Bubble, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer. He is very talented and a nice guy," while hinting that their involvement with each other is not driven by facts.

Rahul currently in England with team India all set to take on 9 other cricketing nations to win the World Cup trophy. India will play their first Cup match against South Africa on June 5. During the recent warm-up match at World Cup 2019, Rahul scored 108 runs off 99 balls during a match against Bangladesh, which team India won by 95 runs.

Chauhan, who has worked in films like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, 3G, Paltan and Jack and Dil, is featuring in Zee5's action-thriller Skyfire. The series also stars the likes of Prateik Babbar, Jisshu Sengupta, Jatin Goswami and Shataf Figar. Skyfire is based on a book of the same name by author Aroon Raman.

