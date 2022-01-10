Sonal Chauhan Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous By Seashore in These Black Bikini Pictures

Actor Sonal Chauhan, who has worked in films like Jannat and Paltan, is quite active on social media these days and her bold pictures have taken Instagram by storm. The actor has shared her photographs in a black bikini. Sonal, with her hair open, is seen having a great time by the seashore. The Jannat actor looks ravishing in the bikini as her fans go crazy about her new avatar.

The fans have poured all their love on Sonal by liking and commenting on these pictures that the actor shared over a few days. Users can be seen praising and appreciating Sonal in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Looking extremely gorgeous", while another one said “Hotttyyy". A third user wrote: “Wonderful so stunning look". Many users have also praised Sonal’s beauty using emoticons.

While someone has called her mermaid in the comments, others referred to her as just perfect.

Despite stepping away from Bollywood, the actor stayed in touch with her fans on Instagram. She regularly posts her pictures and videos on her Instagram handle for her fans. The way these pictures have taken over the Internet shows that the Jannat girl still rules over the audience’s hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Sonal’s fashion and fitness attract people towards her. The actor boasts 3.9 million followers on her Instagram handle. The fans, too, keep supporting her by liking and commenting on all her posts, and now they are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next projects.

