Sonal Chauhan to Replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost, Claim Sources

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s The Ghost has been a much anticipated film ever since it’s announcement. Earlier it was said that actress Jacqueline Fernandez was cast in the film. However, word on the block is that Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan will be playing the lead opposite Nagarjuna instead of Jacqueline.

Sonal Chauhan fans are in for a treat as they get to see their favourite actress on the silver screen once again. A source close to the film said, “Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film!"

Jacqueline Fernandez was brought on board the film after Kajal Agarwal walked out of it reportedly due to her pregnancy. While the filming was expected to start soon, it was reported that Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film.

“Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don’t know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case," a source told Pinkvilla.

The news of Jacqueline’s exit comes amid her controversy involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been in hot waters since her name sprung up during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of a Rs 200 crore money-laundering case centered around Sukesh. She was called in for questioning and It was claimed that Jacqueline was dating Sukesh and he gave her numerous gifts when they were together. However, Jacqueline has denied being in a relationship with him.

