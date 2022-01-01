Sonal Chauhan Turns Up the Heat in Black Bikini; Posts Steamy Photo

Sonal Chauhan has her own sweet yet deadly way of making her fans’ jaws drop. She engages with her followers and frequently posts selfies on social media. On Instagram, the actress recently posted a hot photo of herself in a black bikini. The actress poses exquisitely on the beach in a sultry black bikini with her hands in her hair.

For the lesser-known, Sonal made her film debut in Himesh Reshammiya’s 2007 film ‘Aap Kaa Surroor.’Sonal Chauhan rose to fame in 2008 with the film Jannat, in which she worked with Emraan Hashmi. She has also appeared in films such as Legend, Sher, Size Zero, and Paltan, among others. Sonal Chauhan has worked in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films in addition to Bollywood. She was most recently seen in The Power, alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan.

According to India Forums, Sonal Chauhan, who played Zoya in the film ‘Jannat,’ said about the role, When I did Jannat, I was very young and I come from a family that has absolutely no connection to the film industry. And acting happened to me by chance, but I got immense love and appreciation from the audience. Just because I did not have anyone to guide me, I did not realise what it meant to have such a massive hit with your first film and the amount of love my character ‘Zoya’ received. Even today when I go out, people call me ‘Zoya’ and ‘Jannat Girl’, so I don’t think I understood that and I went back to finish my studies.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.