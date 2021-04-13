Sonal Chauhan's Stunning Bikini Picture Oozes Serenity

Jannat fame actress Sonal Chauhan’s latest instagram post will surely cheer up her fans’ mood. The actress shared a stunning photo of herself from her last Goa vacation where she can be seen staring into the sea. However, what has grabbed the eyeballs is her words of wisdom as she talks about the ‘endless possibilities that await thee’ in the caption.

Dressed in a white and pink bikini, Sonal seems to be enjoying the fresh weather and breezy wind on Goa beach.

As soon as she shared the post, it has grabbed over 2 lakh likes and tons of reactions. Many has reacted with red heart and fire emojis on the post. Actress Mouni Roy has also liked the post.

Sonal might be away from the silver screen for a long time now, but she keeps entertaining her fans with her breathtaking pictures on social media. A couple of days ago, she shared her idea of a perfect lazy day as she can be seen enjoying some delicious breakfast and chilling in bed. Sharing the picture,she mentioned her plan for the day which is nothing but staying in bed all day along with Netflix and Hog. Well! that’s sound perfect.

Sonal made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 love story Jannat. She was starred opposite Emraan Hashmi and steal the show with her innocent looks. She has also been seen in films like Legend, Sher and Size Zero. Her last Bollywood film was JP Dutta’s directorial Paltan< along with Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Esha Gupta. The actress has also worked in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

Sonal has also featuredin Zee Plex’s Power released in January. The film also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

