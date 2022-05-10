Sonalee Kulkarni And Kunal Benodekar Get Married Again On First Wedding Anniversary

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni never misses an opportunity to wow her Instafam with her sartorial choices. Last week, the renowned actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her beau Kunal Benodekar. To make the day more memorable, she married Kunal again, but this time in London. And going by the picture that has gone viral on social media now, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she looked nothing less than an ethereal bride. Clad in a white wedding gown and a mesh veil on her head, Sonalee looked every bit stunning. Her outfit had a beautiful floral lace detail that was extended to her waistline. Keeping her makeup as minimal as possible, Sonalee paired her dress with a simple teardrop necklace.

On the other hand, Kunal sported a black tuxedo with a bow tie. In the viral photo, clicked by photographer Shaun Taylor, the couple seem lost in each other’s arms while looking adorably into each other’s eyes.

Check out the viral photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun Taylor Photography (@shauntaylorphoto)

The picture was shared by wedding photographer Shaun on his Instagram profile. And as seen in the post, Sonalee married Kunal in the Colville Hall in England.

The actress had tied the knots with Kunal on May 7 in Dubai last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown. She was unable to invite her relatives, friends, and family to her wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sonalee and Kunal received the blessings of their families virtually as not many were physically present at their wedding venue.

To recreate those priceless moments from their first wedding, the couple decided to renew their wedding vows a year later, on their first anniversary.

On the work front, Sonalee was last seen in Prime Video’s original series Bestseller.

