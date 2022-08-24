Sonalee Kulkarni Begins Shoot For The Marathi Epic Film Chhatrapati Tararani

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni is all set to prove her acting prowess, yet again, with the upcoming epic film Chhatrapati Tararani. The shooting of this film was kickstarted with a mahurat pooja in Mumbai. Chhatrapati Tararani is directed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav, and it will narrate the story of Maratha queen Maharani Tarabai Bhosale. Sonalee broke the news about the film on Instagram by unveiling its poster. She looked charismatic in the film’s poster.

Sonalee’s fans and colleagues were delighted with this news and extended their best wishes to her for the film on social media. Actors like Siddharth Jadhav and Subodh Bhave, choreographer-dancer Phulwa Khamkar and RJ Shonali wished Sonalee luck for Chhatrapati Tararani. Social media users also expressed their excitement about the commencement of the project.

Sonalee is quite evidently excited about kicking off the shooting of Chhatrapati Tararani. She reposted quite a few posts shared by online portals, as well as fans, about the film on her Instagram Story. One fan also shared the poster of Chhatrapati Tararani with a beautiful poem penned in Marathi.

The film Chhatrapati Tararani is based on the book Mogal Mardini Tarabai, written by author and historian Jaysingrao Pawar. Sudhir Nikam has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the Rahul Janardan Jadhav directorial. This film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi and English languages.

Not so long ago, Sonalee impressed the audience with her performance in the Marathi film Tamasha Live. The film narrated the story of two powerful media heads, Ashwin and Shefali, who are at loggerheads with each other. Although the film received a mixed response, Sonalee’s portrayal of Shefali was lauded by many. However, the film was criticised for lacking depth, which resulted in its low entertainment quotient.

Apart from Chhatrapati Tararani, Sonalee Kulkarni will also be seen in Rainbow and Victoria.

