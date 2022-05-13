Sonalee Kulkarni Enjoys ‘Third Honeymoon’ With Hubby Kunal Benodekar in Mexico

Marathi beauty Sonalee Kulkarni is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase again after tying the knot with her husband Kunal Benodekar. The couple recently got married again in London on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. Now, to get some time for themselves, the couple is in Mexico.

Sonalee recently shared some beautiful pictures from her holiday-cum-third honeymoon. In the pictures, the actor is posing for cameras in Cancun, Mexico, wearing black beachwear. Her face is also glowing from the intense summer heat.

She can be seen donning a black bikini with an animal print skirt-like piece of clothing attached to her bikini top. She wore a white summer hat and completed her look with reflector glasses.

She announced her Mexico arrival with a caption, “Hola de Mexico.” She described her trip as #3rdhoneymoon.

Sonalee is also seen posing with the hammock in other cute photos. The couple’s travel plans encompass trips to the Maldives, Dubai, and exotic Mexico.

Meanwhile, Sonalee’s admirers are eagerly awaiting photos from her London wedding. Sonalee has not yet shared any pictures. She just shared a poster with the words “finally we did" inscribed on it.

She wrote a long caption along with the post. She said that due to the pandemic, their wedding ceremony was postponed twice and cancelled the third time.

She went on to say that she was stranded in Dubai, which is why they chose to marry in court. The actor stated that their parents and family were unable to travel. They were able to witness the event only through a zoom call.

“We got married on 7.05.2021 last year, hoping that when the situation improves, we will all come together and celebrate. This year, on our first wedding anniversary, we got married in front of our families in a very solemn manner, in a very Marathi dreamy traditional wedding," she added.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s original thriller series Bestseller in the role of the cyber cell officer. The series also starred Shruti Hassan and Mithun Chakraborty in prominent roles.

