Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Mesmerising in Black Silk Saree

Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her fashion game. Be it her casual avatar or shimmery looks, the actress surely knows how to make head turns. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Sonalee decided to switch to ethnic ensembles and made fans go awe over her beautiful ethnic look.

Sonalee has wished fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Extending her heartfelt wishes in Marathi, the Hirkani actress posted a group of photos donning a pure black silk saree. In the first photo, the actress posed with extended arms and a wide smile in a black floral print Banarasi silk saree. She chose to go for a minimal make-up look with bold lips and accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumka earrings. In the next few photos, Sonalee highlighted her multi-coloured pallu by posing in style. Sonalee’s silk saree is from the label My Silk Love.

Captioning her photo, Sonalee wrote, “Because Six yards of pure silk can bring you pure joy” Sonalee’s photos are receiving lots of likes and comments. Fans showered Sonalee’s comments section with love and praises. While one of the fans wrote, “Superb”, another one called her pretty.

Sonalee, recently, was in discussions for her wedding anniversary. Last year, on May 7, Sonalee tied the knot with Benodekar in Dubai. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the two went for a court marriage. As the wedding was a quiet affair, the fans are speculating that the couple might tie the knot again on their first wedding anniversary this year. However, these are just rumours and the couple has not spoken about the same yet.

On the work front, Sonalee is been ruling the Marathi film industry for years. She was last seen in films such as Jhimma and Victoria for which the actress received praises from all ends.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.