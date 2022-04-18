Sonalee Kulkarni Makes Heads Turn With her no-makeup, Natural Look. check Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most popular names in the Marathi film industry. The actor often makes his fans go crazy with her mesmerising photos on social media. By flaunting her all-decked up looks, Sonalee also doesn’t shy away from making fans aware of her natural looks. Recently, Sonalee shared a series of photos on Instagram in which the Hirkani actor is confidently exhibiting her natural beauty with a no-filter and no-makeup look.

In the first two pictures, Sonalee is doing the half-turn with a few layers of hair covering her face dramatically. Further, she turns and poses for the camera with a beautiful smile in the next captures. Sonalee can be seen donning a black and white floral maxi dress which is perfect to beat the heat in Summer.

To keep it natural and casual, she opted for a no-makeup look with hair left open. To give it an interesting caption, the actor captioned the photos, “I can Palat (turn) on que!”

Actor Virajas Kulkarni dropped an interesting comment on Sonalee’s photos asking her to keep walking. The actor-director commented, “Palat nako, chakat ja (Don’t turn around, just walk).” Various fans also showered Sonalee’s post with love and compliments. While one of the users called it ‘beautiful’, another one wrote, “Awesome picture”. Many others filled the comments section with heart emoticons.

This isn’t the first time Sonalee is making her fans go mad over her natural beauty. Earlier, she did a photoshoot at her home in a casual grey maxi dress which left the users spellbound with her flawless and glowing skin.

On the work front, Sonalee was last seen in Jhimma and Victoria. Both the films performed at the box office. Apart from this, she was also seen in the web series Bestseller which starred Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles.

