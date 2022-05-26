Sonalee Kulkarni Prepares Rice-Kheer For Her In-Laws For First Time

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who returned from her third honeymoon — which she had in Mexico — has shared a post in which she informed her fans that she cooked rice kheer (Rice Pudding) for her in-laws for the first time. In her Instagram post, a beaming Sonalee is seen with several portions of the rice kheer that she prepared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

It is worth noting that Sonalee had tied the knot with beau Kunal Benodekar in May last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Therefore, Sonalee and Kunal received the blessings of their families virtually. But Sonalee and Kunal decided to renew their wedding vows on their first marriage anniversary so that they could properly celebrate their marriage with their loved ones.

After her marriage, Sonalee amped up the oomph factor when she shared some mesmerising pictures from her dreamy honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico. In this Instagram post, Sonalee can be seen flaunting her curves in a multicolour bikini top with blue shorts. She has captioned the post, “Un Poco loco”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Sonalee is a fashionista at heart and knows how to make heads turn. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Sonalee shared breathtaking pictures of herself in a gorgeous black saree on her Instagram. Her post went viral with over 28,000 likes and netizens loved her regal look on this Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

On the work front, Sonalee made her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video original series, Bestseller, recently. The show boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan and Arjan Bajwa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.