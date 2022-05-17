Sonalee Kulkarni Raises Temperatures In Orange Bikini As She Says ‘Adios’ To Third Honeymoon

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni is currently enjoying her third honeymoon with her husband Kunal Benodkar in Mexico. After tying the knot for the second time on their first anniversary, the couple headed to the beach city to spend some time off work. Sonalee has been actively sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacation on her social media account. Recently, the actor bid goodbye to the beautiful location by raising the temperatures in a stunning swimwear set.

Sonalee posted a series of photos on her Instagram account to say ‘adios’ to her honeymoon resort. The actor donned an animal printed orange bikini as she posed with a pole with signboards on it. Sonalee chose to protect the eyes with funky orange sunglasses that complimented her overall look. The classy swimwear, which Sonalee wore, is from the label Angel Crochet. In other photos, she can be seen smiling and enjoying the sunny day.

Sonalee’s comments section was filled with amazing comments. Krutika Gaikwad called Sonalee “Fire” and Sayali Sanjeev dropped heart emoticons below Sonalee’s post. Fans, too, loved her hot avatar and complimented her by commenting, “Fabulous”, “Hot”, and “Beautiful.”

Earlier, the actor made head turns with her stunning bikini looks. Sonalee wore a multicolour bikini top with blue shorts to flaunt her curves. Her husband turned photographer and captured the moments through his lens.

Last week, Sonalee and Kunal got married again in London. The couple did a court marriage on May 7 last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Dubai.

As they didn’t get a chance to celebrate their companionship with friends in a grand ceremony, they opted to say the vows again on their first anniversary. The couple had a white wedding as per Christian traditions and was attended by many industry friends including Prarthana Behere.

