Sonalee Kulkarni Recreates Childhood Picture With Brother Atul At Jallianwala Bagh

Sonalee Kulkarni has proven her mettle as a versatile actress in films like Mitwaa, Poshter Girl, and Tamasha Live, to name a few. With her acting chops, the actress has cultivated a huge fan following on social media. And, she leaves no opportunity to stay connected with her fans on these platforms by often sharing their whereabouts with them.

Recently, Sonalee visited the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar with her brother, Atul Kulkarni, and decided to refresh her childhood memory at the historical monument. The sibling duo recreated their throwback picture from 1998 at the same spot in Jallianwala Bagh, with the same pose, to relive their special childhood moments.

Expressing her happiness over the same, Sonalee Kulkarni wrote, “Recreating the picture of almost 20 years ago… SWIPE TO SEE! So we were chanting #jaihind when we were kids in #jallianwalabagh and that got captured halfway in action with our arms raised. As we visit this historical monument again, we decided to recreate the moment.”

In the post, the Natrang star thanked Kunal Benodekar for making sure that she and her brother got the pose right. In the caption, she also shared her experience of visiting the Partition Museum. Elaborating on the same, Sonalee wrote, “It is very interestingly made, an understanding of an unbiased political situation, information, documentation, photographs, and accounts of survivors of so many heartbreaking stories.” The 34-year-old actress concluded her note by urging fans to visit the Partition Museum in Amritsar at least once.

Check out Sonalee Kulkarni’s Instagram post below:

Her post attracted lovely comments from several personalities from the film fraternity, including Kranti Redkar, Prathana Behere, Mukul Bhyankar, Savita Bhake, and Purnima Dey. In addition to them, fans also flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments. One user gushed, “Amazing!! How you could recreate the same picture at the same place!!” Another wrote, “So cute, memories are the best book of our life.”

