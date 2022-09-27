Sonalee Kulkarni Wishes Her Fans on Navratri With An Adorable Message

Since the festive season is already here and the auspicious nine days of Navratri have begun, celebrities can be seen active on different social media platforms even more now. Recently, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni has made headlines as she posted a picture on social media with her Grandmother.

While posting the picture, she wrote, “Ghatasthana today. My grandmother used to sit down. Even if she is not present today, the first place in the Navadurga of the goddess of mind will always be hers. Happy Navratri to all of you.”

The picture looked adorable and fans showered much love on the post. One of the users wrote, “This post is so wholesome, it brought tears to my eyes!” Another said, “Happy sweet & safe Navratri.” One more said, “Can relate to your emotions.”

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni stays in the headlines, be it for her acting skills or her posts. She is all set to prove the same once again in the next epic, Chhatrapati Tararani. The film’s production began with a muhurat puja in Mumbai.

Rahul Janardan Jadhav will direct Chhatrapati Tararani, which will tell the story of Maratha queen Maharani Tarabai Bhosale. Sonalee announced the film on Instagram by revealing the poster. In the film’s poster, she looked charismatic.

Sonalee’s fans and industry mates are overjoyed at the news and wished her luck with the film on social media. Siddharth Jadhav and Subodh Bhave, as well as choreographer-dancer Phulwa Khamkar and RJ Shonali, wished Sonalee success for Chhatrapati Tararani. Users on social media shared their delight over the news.

