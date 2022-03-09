Sonali Bendre Back on TV After 4 Years as DID Li’l Masters 5 Judge

After a break of four years, Sonali Bendre is back on the small screen. With actor Mouni Roy, ace choreographer Remo Dsouza, and Jay Bhanushali as host, Sonali Bendre will judge DID Li’l Masters 5. The dance show will mark the Sarfarosh actor’s first on-screen appearance after battling cancer.

For the unversed, the show, DID L’il Masters is gearing up for the small screen after three years. Sharing an Instagram video, Sonali wrote, “Spinning my way into the @internationalbookofrecords! Did you catch me at the #DIDLilMasters installation today?” In an emerald green long dress, the actor looked elegant as ever.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CazxhqFvRyw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sonali has earlier worked as a judge for India’s Best Dramebaaz. Sonali said that she was excited to be back on the sets of the kids show.

Sharing her experience with the Zee group, Sonali said that she is associated with the TV channel for a long time. Calling Zee her family, Sonali said, “It’s like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. I have been associated with the channel for a long time, working on projects that I love and supporting art forms that I am passionate about.”

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement about dance and of being a part of the show, Sonali said, “Dance is something I have always been a fan of. I am super excited to be a part of it and I am also excited to see the Lil dancers showcase their talent!”

Speaking about the show, DID Li’l Masters 5 will provide opportunities to kids from age three to 13. The show also marks actress Mouni Roy’s first stint as a judge and first project after marriage. The new season will air from March 12 every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.