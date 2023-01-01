Sonali Bendre Birthday: Diljale to Sarfarosh, 5 Memorable Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONALI BENDRE: Sonali Bendre was among the top actresses in the 90s. She has a string of blockbusters that today serve as an inspiration for budding actors. Sonali Bendre made her film debut in 1994 with Aag and scored her first commercial hit two years later in 1996 with Diljale, a thriller romance. Following it, Sonali Bendre gave back-to-back hits like English Babu Desi Mem, Hum Saath Saath, Sarfarosh and many others. On the occasion of her 48th birthday, let’s have a look at five of her best movies that you must watch.

Sarfarosh (1999)

Sarfarosh, a patriotic action drama directed by John Mathew Mathan, saw Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre share the screen for the first time. The film has some popular 90s songs such as Jo Haal Dil Ka and Is Deewane Ladke Ko. These songs became a hit as a result of Aamir and Sonali’s stunning chemistry. Zakhm (1998)

Mahesh Bhatt wrote and directed the drama film Zakhm, which was released in 1998. Starring in the movie are Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu, and Ajay Devgn. Zakhm received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. In the film, Sonali plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s supportive wife. The movie is loosely based on Mahesh Bhatt’s tragic childhood and the bond he had with his mother. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Hum Saath Saath Hain is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s best family dramas. Sooraj Barjatya directed the film, which starred Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among many others. Salman and Sonali were portrayed as a shy, loving couple in the film. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)

In the year 2000, Satish Kaushik directed Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Sonali Bendre played key roles in the film. The film’s plot focuses on the discrimination and hardships that a rape victim faces. Diljale (1996)

Diljale, which was released in 1996, stars Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, and Madhoo as the central characters. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and Parmeet Sethi in supporting roles. Sonali Bendre’s acting career was solidified by this critically acclaimed movie directed by Harry Baweja.

