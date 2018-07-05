Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Akshay Kumar Visits the Actress in New York

Akshay Kumar, who is on a vacation with his family in New York, reportedly rushed to meet Sonali Bendre, who is currently in the city undergoing treatment for cancer. On Wednesday, Sonali revealed that she had been diagnosed with a "high grade" cancer.After visiting Sonali, Akshay, who has worked with the actress in many films like told Hindustan Times, “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.”Akshay, who have worked together in the films like Keemat, Sapoot, Tarazu and Angaaray among others, told Hindustan Times, "I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.”In a statement released on Wednesday, Sonali said, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."The news of the actress suffering from the cancer shocked one and all. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her "speedy recovery".