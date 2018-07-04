Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
Sonali Bendre on Wednesday took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer"
Image: Instagram/ Sonali Bendre
The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer" and she is undergoing treatment in New York.
"Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," she said, thanking her friends and family members for their support.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
The news shocked stars, who took to Twitter to express their views. Here's what the stars tweeted:
Karan Johar: Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul.
Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018
Divya Dutta: Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength and will power! Loads of prayers for you! Get well real soon! Big big hug.
Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength n will power!!!! Loads of prayers fr you!!! Get well real soon !!!! Big big hug https://t.co/SdkJL1N9jj— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 4, 2018
Riteish Deshmukh: Deeply saddened and shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery and good health.
Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018
Rajkummar Rao: Wishing you a speedy recovery ma'am. Sending you all my love and prayers.
Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018
Arjun Kapoor: Fight that ba**tard Sonali don't let it win.
Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win !!! https://t.co/MW8xFb8JTz— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 4, 2018
Neha Dhupia: This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better.
This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018
Madhur Bhandarkar: Dear Sonali, you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for you, Goldie Behl and your family.
Dear @iamsonalibendre you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for u @GOLDIEBEHL and ur family.🙏 https://t.co/KCao9AX9nq— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 4, 2018
Vivek Anand Oberoi: You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire and respect how you always stood your ground in the face of adversity...and won! A wonder woman who does it all -- actor, author, mom, wife! An inspiration to so many. Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our love and prayers are with you always.
You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity...and won! A WonderWoman who does it all-actor,author,mom,wife! An inspiration 2so many!Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always! https://t.co/EPtrOsH0Xa— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2018
