Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic

Actress Sonali Bendre spent her Sunday with family and close friends.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Sonali Bendre spent her Sunday with family and close friends. She was spotted enjoying a lavish brunch with husband Goldie Behl, son Ranveer and her pal Sussanne Khan, along with her husband, actor Hrithik Roshan and their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The actress took to Instagram to share a group picture, which she captioned as her "new normal."

"Sunday to Sunday... there’s a lot that can happen in just 7 days! From a wedding celebration, to a required course of hospitalisation and treatment to a leisurely lunch with friends that are family... you have to let go to experience the many shades of life! #Thankful #MyNewNormal #OneDayAtATime #SwitchOnTheSunshine," Sonali wrote.

Sussanne also posted the same picture and wrote: "So Easy like Sunday morning... celebrating sabbath (the day of the week for rest and restoration)..#grattitude #mytribe #springbreakstarts." (sic)



In a recent interview with Vogue, Sonali admitted that her fight against cancer has had her unlearn a whole lot and recalibrate how she thinks about things. Talking about how she has become more accepting of imperfections now, she said, “I have a more loving relationship with my body for what it has gone through. I started thanking it for what it was doing... how it was healing itself and taking me forward. I’m more comfortable with my body now and I don’t want to unnecessarily stress it or have unrealistic goals. I’m okay with some saggy, loose bits here, some cellulite there.”

Sonali had kept in loop her fans on social media about the various struggles she faced during her battle with the disease and she said it was important to be honest with people about what she went through, including the pain.

