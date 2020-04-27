MOVIES

Sonali Bendre Has Been Quarantining for Last 2 Years, Says Lockdown Doesn't Feel Different

Having battled cancer, Sonali Bendre says the coronavirus lockdown isn't very different from the self-quarantine she's been in during her treatment.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has braved the disease with a brave smile. The actress opened up about what it means to be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak as a person who battled such a serious illness.

She told SpotboyE in an interview, "You have to eat healthy and take care of yourself. There are certain things that I do follow. I have been doing a couple of things which seem to have helped. When you do chemotherapy, your body goes through a lot and your immunity generally drops to zero."

"But I have been through my entire treatment without any antibiotics. The fact that I went through strong chemo sessions without having to take antibiotics means my immune system was strong enough. There were small things I was doing like consuming turmeric, ginger, amla and some raw fruits-n-vegetables," she added.

The 45-year-old said that the lockdown doesn't feel very different because she has been in sort of quarantined for the last two years. Sonali says it's much the same for her as she was spending most of her days indoor during her cancer treatment as well.

"I'm doing well right now. I'm feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn't been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it's not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That's the part that I miss the most. Above all, I'm missing my parents right now in this because I can’t really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings," she said.

