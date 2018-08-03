English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
The filmmaker said that Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, is stable and following her treatment without any complications.
Instagram/Sonali Bendre
Loading...
Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl on Thursday shared an update on the actress' health. The filmmaker said that Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, is stable and following her treatment without any complications.
"Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he wrote.
In July, the actress shared that she had been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, Bendre has become quite active on social media platforms and constantly shares posts for her eager fans waiting to hear about her health.
Bendre married Behl in 2002, with whom she has a son named Ranveer. Recently, she had also posted a long note on her social media accounts, sharing how she has found a source of strength and positivity in her 12-year-old boy. In a long note, shared alongside a picture of herself with Ranveer on her Instagram, the actress had revealed how she broke the news of her cancer to her son and talked at length about why it’s important to keep kids involved in a situation like this.
Also Watch
"Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he wrote.
Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018
In July, the actress shared that she had been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, Bendre has become quite active on social media platforms and constantly shares posts for her eager fans waiting to hear about her health.
Bendre married Behl in 2002, with whom she has a son named Ranveer. Recently, she had also posted a long note on her social media accounts, sharing how she has found a source of strength and positivity in her 12-year-old boy. In a long note, shared alongside a picture of herself with Ranveer on her Instagram, the actress had revealed how she broke the news of her cancer to her son and talked at length about why it’s important to keep kids involved in a situation like this.
Also Watch
-
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' But Not a Focus
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
- Irrfan Khan on Being Diagnosed With Cancer: This Condition Has Tested Me in Every Aspect
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...