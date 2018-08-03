GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)22/78
BJP8
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP6
2013 19
INC6
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)71/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS14
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad80662
Jalgaon5714000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health

The filmmaker said that Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, is stable and following her treatment without any complications.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
Instagram/Sonali Bendre
Loading...
Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl on Thursday shared an update on the actress' health. The filmmaker said that Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, is stable and following her treatment without any complications.

"Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he wrote.




In July, the actress shared that she had been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, Bendre has become quite active on social media platforms and constantly shares posts for her eager fans waiting to hear about her health.

Bendre married Behl in 2002, with whom she has a son named Ranveer. Recently, she had also posted a long note on her social media accounts, sharing how she has found a source of strength and positivity in her 12-year-old boy. In a long note, shared alongside a picture of herself with Ranveer on her Instagram, the actress had revealed how she broke the news of her cancer to her son and talked at length about why it’s important to keep kids involved in a situation like this.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...