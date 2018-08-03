'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl on Thursday shared an update on the actress' health. The filmmaker said that Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, is stable and following her treatment without any complications."Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he wrote.In July, the actress shared that she had been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, Bendre has become quite active on social media platforms and constantly shares posts for her eager fans waiting to hear about her health.Bendre married Behl in 2002, with whom she has a son named Ranveer. Recently, she had also posted a long note on her social media accounts, sharing how she has found a source of strength and positivity in her 12-year-old boy. In a long note, shared alongside a picture of herself with Ranveer on her Instagram, the actress had revealed how she broke the news of her cancer to her son and talked at length about why it’s important to keep kids involved in a situation like this.