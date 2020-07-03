MOVIES

Sonali Bendre is Breaking the Internet with Her Throwback Bikini Pics

Sonali Bendre shared some throwback bikini pictures on social media that is making her fans go weak in the knees.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre took to social media recently and shared some throwback bikini pictures that are making her fans go weak in the knees. Sonali shared some amazing snaps on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her toned abs by the beachside in swimwear.

Sonali posted the images and wrote, "If only this wasn’t a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand.... and of course those abs and the flowing hair (sic)!"

In one picture, Sonali wears a two-piece swim suit while in another she is seen running in a monokini. The pics are making her fans go gaga over her beauty. Take a look.



A few days ago, Sonali had treated her fans with another amazing throwback moment in which she is seen wearing a red dress with white polka dots all over. Her curly hair adds more charm and style to the look. Her red lips are noteworthy too. Captioning the post, Sonali had written, "The days of matching your lipstick with your outfit (sic)."








The days of matching your lipstick with your outfit... #FlashbackFriday ♥️ . . .: @memba.music

